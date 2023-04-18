Home / India News / IT official who threw phones into Sabarmati to dodge cops gets arrested

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 02:50 PM IST

The CBI retrieved evidence that included two mobile handsets that the former assistant commissioner discarded in the Sabarmati river.

The CBI on Monday arrested an income tax official in a 30 lakh bribery case. The official allegedly aided his senior officer to escape a trap laid by the Gujarat ACB last year and then threw his two mobile phones in a river to wipe out evidence related to the incident.

A general view of the Sabarmati River near Ahmedabad.(AFP)
After a meticulous operation, the CBI retrieved evidence that included two mobile handsets that the former assistant commissioner discarded in the Sabarmati river.

A CBI spokesperson said that tools such as diving equipment and a vehicle fortified with cutting-edge sonar technology were used to recover the incriminating mobiles.

The official, Johri who was posted in Ahmedabad, was arrested in connection with a case registered on October 12 last year on a reference from the Gujarat government related to the bribery of 30 Lakh, the CBI spokesperson said.

"It was alleged that the then assistant commissioner of Income Tax had facilitated the escape of Additional Commissioner (Santosh Karnani) from his office by creating a ruckus during the trap proceedings on October 4, 2022 laid by the anti corruption bureau (ACB) of Gujarat," he added further.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

