It’s advantage Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan chief minister race

Two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot appears to be emerging as the favourite for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, after party chief Rahul Gandhi held hectic deliberations with senior leaders including him.

It is advantage Gehlot, sources said, after he came out of Gandhi’s residence.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is also a strong contender for the post. However, Gehlot looks set to return as chief minister of the western state for the third time.

Gandhi also held a separate meeting with Pilot, prior to meeting Gehlot.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:54 IST