‘Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?': AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes jibe at BJP after Arvind Kejriwal's RSS queries

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that there has been noticeable silence from both the RSS and the BJP since his party chief Arvind Kejriwalasked five questions to Mohan Bhagwat, adding that this reminds him of AK Hangal's dialogue, "Ye itna sannata kyon hai bhai? (Why is there such silence?) AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

Singh said that everyone in the country wants to hear the answers to the questions Arvind Kejriwal asked. He claimed that the BJP and the RSS know the questions are true, and their silence proves that Kejriwal is right.

“RSS that calls itself patriotic and nationalist was asked five questions related to principles, values, and truth,” said Sanjay Singh.

He said that Arvind Kejriwal has stepped down from the chief minister's post twice when it came to principles and values.

"People are not willing to give up a job as a peon, yet Kejriwal resigned after just 49 days as chief minister because it was a matter of principles. He came out of jail and stepped down because it was about integrity,” said Sanjay Singh.

Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi, the AAP leader said that Modi is unwilling to step down from the prime ministerial post even at the age of 75.

Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if it agreed with the Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of “using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments.”

Kejriwal, during his first ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ public meeting after resigning as chief minister, asked five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“With all due respect, I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat ji five questions- the way Modi ji is breaking parties and bringing down governments across the country by luring them or threatening them with ED and CBI, is this correct?; Modi ji has included the most corrupt leaders in his party, whom he himself called corrupt, do you agree with such politics?” Kejriwal said at Jantar Mantar.