'It's a shame': Opposition slams Sonam Wangchuk's removal from Jantar Mantar; BJP defends move

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday joined a growing chorus of opposition leaders criticising the removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak case.

Security personnel screen with sheets and keep vigil as activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days. (PTI)

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Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning. While the police said the move was aimed at monitoring his health in line with court directions, opposition parties accused the Centre of using force against a peaceful protest and questioned the timing of the action, a day after the appointment of a new Delhi police commissioner.

Opposition criticised Centre over Wangchuk's removal

“The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong. Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues,” Gandhi posted on X.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of suppressing dissent. “..this tyrannical government has spared no one. In their eyes, anyone who raises their voice is an ‘Anti-National,’ a ‘parasite’!” Kharge said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera described the action as an attack on democratic rights and questioned the role of the newly appointed police chief.

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“It is a shame that the world’s largest democracy is being ‘ruled’ by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party of the world… The Delhi Police reports directly to the Home Ministry – the very Ministry that appointed a new Police Commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today’s crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message,” Khera said.

Also read: Congress's Pawan Khera meets Sonam Wangchuk as Opposition steps up support amid hunger strike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the police action, saying the government should have engaged with Wangchuk instead of removing him from the protest site. “Instead of forcibly lifting them up, the Modi government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk. Instead of crushing the movement, reform the country’s education and examination system,” Kejriwal wrote on X, calling the government’s actions “arrogant”.

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Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra termed the incident a “kidnapping”, alleging that the government was attempting to derail a planned mobilisation on July 20. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health and called for dialogue, saying public trust is earned through “transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic rights”.

Also read: Kejriwal backs Wangchuk, seeks his appointment as Union education minister

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the identities of the police personnel involved in the operation be disclosed and sought judicial oversight of Wangchuk’s treatment. “The identities of those who sneaked in suddenly under deceptive plainclothes to carry out this action must be made public. This is our firm demand that Wangchuk ji’s medical care be conducted under ‘judicial oversight’.”

BJP defends police action

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The BJP defended the police action, saying it was taken to protect Wangchuk’s health. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the Delhi High Court had directed that Wangchuk’s health be monitored. “Regarding Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, HC had directed that his health be taken care of… to monitor his health he’s been admitted to the hospital,” Hussain said.

Delhi BJP president and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra said Wangchuk was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated and alleged that subsequent developments had exposed the political nature of the protest.

Anna Hazare calls for dialogue

Activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said the Union government should hold talks with educationist Sonam Wangchuk.

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“The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands) but what is wrong in holding discussions,” Hazare said in a video message. Notably, Hazare’s hunger strike in Delhi for the Lokpal Act had rocked the UPA government in 2011.

Also read: 'Shouldn't test Sonam Wangchuk's limits, say yes or no to his demands': Anna Hazare's appeal to Centre