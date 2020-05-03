J’khand extends lockdown by 2 weeks, will not implement Centre’s relaxations

india

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown across the state by two weeks beginning May 4 and not will not allow the area-specific relaxations provided by the Union home ministry in red, orange and green zones.

Chief minister Hemant Soren announced the decision after a high-level meeting at the state secretariat on Sunday.

“Migrant workers, students and others are returning home from other states. As a precautionary measure, lockdown would continue in Jharkhand for next two weeks. The new directions of the Centre regarding relaxations would not be implemented in Jharkhand for now,” Soren said in a Twitter post.

Around 2,500 migrant workers from Hyderabad and students from Kota have till now returned to the state on two special trains. Another train from Kota will be reaching Dhanbad later on Sunday.

As per the state labour department estimates, around 950,000 people including migrant workers, students and others, who are stranded outside Jharkhand, have approached the government.

The total number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state stands at 115 with 12 of the 24 districts being affected. However, only state capital Ranchi is in red zone; 11 districts are in orange while the rest 12 are in green zone. Three people have died of the disease in the state, while 22 have recovered.