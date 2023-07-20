Jagan, Naidu extend support to Muslims

The ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday did not give any categorical assurance to the Muslims that they would oppose the Uniform Civil Code bill proposed to be brought in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. Addressing the representatives of various Muslim groups at his camp office, CM Jagan Reddy said there was no need for them to get unduly worried, as the Centre had not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and its contents were yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

However, YSRC president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said they would not take any decision that would hurt the sentiments of Muslim minorities.

Addressing the representatives of various Muslim groups at his camp office, Jagan said there was no need for them to get unduly worried, as the Centre had not yet prepared the draft bill on the UCC and its contents were yet to be disclosed.

He said his government was committed to working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it would not take any decision that hurt their sentiments. “Tell me what you would do, if you were to be in my place and give your suggestions,” the chief minister said.

Stating that India stood for unity in diversity with various religions, castes and groups following their different traditions and customs, Jagan said different personal law boards were working based on their faiths and religious practices.

“If these practices are to be streamlined, that should be done through the personal law boards since they have a fair idea and understanding about these practices and they can only avoid misinterpretation. If these are to be changed, Supreme Court, Law Commission and the central government should together discuss the issues with various personal law boards and work on the proposed changes,” he said.

At a different meeting held with the Muslims groups in TDP office at Mangalagiri in Guntur, Naidu said his party would not take any decision that would go against the sentiments of the Muslims.

“We shall make a comprehensive study on the suggestions given by the Muslim groups on the UCC and stand by them. The TDP will always give due respect to the religious beliefs of Muslims and strive for their development,” Naidu said.

Representatives of the Muslim groups told the TDP chief that the UCC was against the interests of not only Muslims but also various other minority groups and tribals. Naidu said the TDP would respect the feelings of the Muslims on the UCC and would not go against their wishes.

