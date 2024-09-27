Jagan Reddy cancels Tirumala temple visit amid Laddus row: ‘Naidu using Hinduism for political gains’

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to the Tirumala temple after police issued notices to him and members of his party amid controversy over alleged usage of animal fat during preparation of Laddus being offered as “Prasadam”. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

During a press conference on Friday, Reddy criticised chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of using “Hinduism” for political gain. He further claimed that the BJP was supporting Naidu instead of stopping him from engaging in “dirty politics.”

"This is the first time in history that someone has been barred from visiting a temple," Jagan said, displaying the notices that were issued to his party members. He asserted that if any YSRCP members participated in the Tirumala programs, legal action would be taken against them, as per the notices.

Jagan further added, “The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted, and the programme organized by YSRCP does not have the necessary approval. Consequently, leaders are not allowed to participate in that programme.”

Jagan on ‘adulterated ghee’ controversy

In the press conference, Jagan Reddy clarified that there has always been a robust procedure in place at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for testing ghee quality, which includes three rounds of tests. If any issues were found, the ghee tankers were always rejected and sent back, a practice followed both during the previous TTD administration and his own.

He said that the same happened in July this year when tankers with adulterated ghee were rejected. Jagan also played a video of the TTD Executive Officer (EO) confirming that the ghee in question was adulterated with vegetable fat, not animal ghee, and was never used in laddu preparation. The company responsible was issued a show-cause notice, with steps taken to blacklist them.

He further added that under Chandrababu Naidu’s regime from 2014 to 2019, around 14-15 ghee consignments were rejected due to quality issues. Similarly, between 2019 and 2024, 18 ghee tankers were rejected, emphasizing that this is a standard process. He stated, “What I’m saying is all based on facts.”

Jagan claimed that the first tanker arrived on June 12 after the new regime took over, with results declared on June 4. Between July 6 and July 12, four more tankers failed the tests and were rejected.

On September 18, Chandrababu Naidu made allegations about animal fat in the ghee. On September 19, the TDP office released a report from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Gujarat, and on September 20, the TTD EO reconfirmed that the ghee had not been used and the tanker was returned due to uncertainty in the reports.

The company, which began supplying ghee on June 12, had two tankers rejected on July 15, and after the NDDB conducted confidential tests, further supplies from the company were stopped, and a show-cause notice was issued.

He also talked about the prices of ghee, noting that even during the TDP regime in 2015, ghee was priced at ₹275, and in 2019 it was ₹325. Later, under the YSRCP regime, it was ₹320. He questioned where the difference in the rates was.

‘Several times I visited Tirumala’

Jagan Reddy said that after his padayatra, he visited Lord Venkateswara by climbing the steps and only then returned home, dedicating five years to the journey. He emphasised, "My religion is humanity." He spoke of reading the Bible in private, while outwardly identifying as Hindu, and respecting Islam and Sikhism.

He questioned, “Do you understand the meaning of secularism? You ask about my religion, but will you only allow me into the temple if I declare it?”

He expressed concern that if a former Chief Minister faces such scrutiny, what about Dalits? Addressing the BJP, he asked, “You claim to represent Hinduism, but why are you allowing the prestige of Lord Venkateswara and the sacred laddu to be degraded by false accusations? Why haven't you taken action?”

He concluded by challenging those who call themselves supporters of Hinduism to reconsider their stance, stating, “Hinduism is about showing humanity.”