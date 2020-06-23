e-paper
Jagannath Yatra: Erstwhile King of Puri sweeps chariot with gold-handled broom

The idol of Lord Balabhadra was brought to the chariot by priests and ‘sevayats’ for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.

June 23, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Puri (Odisha)
Odisha, June 23 (ANI): King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb takes part in a ‘Chhera Pahanra’ rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.
Odisha, June 23 (ANI): King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb takes part in a ‘Chhera Pahanra’ rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri.(ANI)
         

The annual Jagannath Yatra began in Puri on Tuesday with the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Subhadra moved out of the Jagannath temple and seated on chariots which then moved toward the Gundhicha Temple.

The erstwhile King of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday swept the chariot with a broom having a gold handle, as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, during the Rath Yatra.

On June 22, the Supreme Court granted permission for the traditional procession of chariots with the coordination of the Temple committee, State and Central government in a limited way with no public attendance. The apex court modified its earlier stay on the annual Yatra.

The idol of Lord Balabhadra was brought to the chariot by priests and ‘sevayats’ for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.

