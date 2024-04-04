Jail ke taale…’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's fiery speech after getting bail | 8 quotes

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who walked out of the Tihar jail after six months, on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over “widespread tyranny in the country” and claimed that "the time has come to give a reply to the BJP. Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on Tuesday, accused the BJP of inducting all corrupt leaders from different parts of the country. Sanjay Singh with other AAP leaders at the party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The AAP MP asserted that Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, would not resign as the Delhi chief minister and continue to serve the people of the city.

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, Sanjay Singh was garlanded by AAP workers as he walked out of jail. The Rajya Sabha member climbed atop his vehicle to greet his supporters.

What AAP's Sanjay Singh said: Top quotes