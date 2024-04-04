 ‘Jail ke taale…’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's fiery speech after getting bail | 8 quotes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Jail ke taale…’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's fiery speech after getting bail | 8 quotes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Sanjay Singh said Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED, would not resign as Delhi chief minister and continue to serve the people of the city.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who walked out of the Tihar jail after six months, on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over “widespread tyranny in the country” and claimed that "the time has come to give a reply to the BJP. Sanjay Singh, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on Tuesday, accused the BJP of inducting all corrupt leaders from different parts of the country.

Sanjay Singh with other AAP leaders at the party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Sanjay Singh with other AAP leaders at the party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The AAP MP asserted that Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, would not resign as the Delhi chief minister and continue to serve the people of the city.

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, Sanjay Singh was garlanded by AAP workers as he walked out of jail. The Rajya Sabha member climbed atop his vehicle to greet his supporters.

What AAP's Sanjay Singh said: Top quotes

  1. "The BJP is asking him (Arvind Kejriwal) to resign. They are not asking for Kejriwal's resignation, they are saying why does he not stop free electricity, water, free bus rides for women and Mohalla Clinics."
  2. “There is widespread tyranny in the country. The time has come to give a reply to the BJP.”
  3. "The AAP will not be scared. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are in jail because they want to provide facilities to 2 crore people of Delhi. All of us are with Kejriwal."
  4. “If the dictator of the country can hear my voice, then listen, we are the AAP born out of a movement. We are not going to be intimidated by your threats.”
  5. “Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am confident that 'ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chhutenge' (the locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out).”
  6. "I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, but struggle."
  7. “We have to go amongst the people of Delhi, wherever the AAP candidates and the INDIA bloc candidates are fighting in the upcoming general elections. We have to work hard to defeat the dictatorial government. We have to throw them out of power.”
  8. "I saw tears in the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal's wife for the first time. Delhi's two crore people will give a reply to the BJP for these tears."

