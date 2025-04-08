Jaipur accident on cam: Horrific video shows speeding car's rampage that killed 3

Horrific CCTV visuals have surfaced of a speeding SUV crashing into several people in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday night, an incident which resulted in the death of three people and left six others critically injured. The car crushed several pedestrians and two-wheelers and left.(X)

Also Read: 3 killed after speeding SUV runs over pedestrians in Jaipur; 6 critical: Police

The incident took place in the Nahargarh area, near a Santoshi Mata temple. Police officials have seized the car and arrested the driver as well.

In the viral video, the speeding white car can be seen ramming into several pedestrians and two-wheelers before fleeing. However, locals later surrounded the car, stopped it, and handed the driver over to the police.

Also Read: Accused law student who shouted ‘another round’ after car crash in Vadodara was high on Marijuana: Police

The driver, Usman, was allegedly inebriated while driving, reported ANI, citing police officials.

According to the police, the accused owns a factory in Jaipur's VKI Industrial Area. A case has been lodged against him under section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Also Read: 1 killed, 6 injured as 'drunk' TV director rams car into crowd at Kolkata market: Report

“The car was approaching from the MI road area. We have received reports that he had not only mowed down people in Nahargarh but had also injured few in the MI road area," said additional DCP North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.

Call for strict action

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya commented on the car crash and alleged that the accused had kill people deliberately. He also claimed that Usman was a Congress functionary and called for him to be hanged.

"I have full faith in my government, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, that this (victim's) family will get compensation, and at the same time, bulldozers will be used on those who have caused this accident. The accused is a worker of Amin Kagzi (Congress MLA), and he is trying to save him. But we will not let him escape. We will ensure that he is hanged," the BJP MLA said.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also called for strict action to be taken against the accused and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The incident of a drunk car driver crushing more than half a dozen people in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. The criminal who committed such an act should be prosecuted under serious sections,” he said.