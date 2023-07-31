‘Mentally unstable’: Who is Chetan Kumar, RPF constable who shot dead 4 persons on Jaipur-Mumbai train?

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Chetan Kumar Choudhary, shot dead four persons, including RPF assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5am on Monday. RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary

What we know about RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary:

1. Inspector general-cum-principal chief security commissioner, Western Railway, PC Sinha said the constable is a short-tempered person and was suffering from mental health issues. “He had just returned from leave. He first shot his superior and then shot those who came in front of him,” he said.

2. DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre, GRP west, also said the accused is mentally unstable, according to the prima facie investigation.

3. News agency PTI reported that Chetan Kumar Choudhary fired from his automatic weapon, killing the RPF ASI and the three other passengers.

4. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, PTI quoted an official as saying.

5. The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized.

6. The accused, who hails from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police, an official said. The bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station.

7. Four RPF personnel, including constable Choudhary, were escorting the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express from Surat station in Gujarat on Monday.

8. The four-member team earlier escorted Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express up to Surat station the previous day. On the return journey, the escorting party was guarding the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, a senior railway official said.

9. Western Railway's (WR) chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur that the accused constable was attached to the Lower Parel RPF post, while ASI Tika Ram Meena was attached to the Dadar RPF post.

10. Thakur said an alarm chain pulling happened in the train near Dahisar station, where the accused constable jumped and ran away, before being caught at Mira Road.

(With inputs from PTI)

