Home / India News / Jairam Ramesh's ‘Achhe Din’ dig at ‘other PMs’ as Boris Johnson quits as UK MP

Jairam Ramesh's ‘Achhe Din’ dig at ‘other PMs’ as Boris Johnson quits as UK MP

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 10, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Jairam Ramesh took a veiled dig at the government after Boris Johnson quit as a UK MP.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre after former British prime minister Boris Johnson, in a surprising move, quit as an MP after being told by a parliamentary committee that he will be sanctioned for misleading the House over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses during a press conference. (ANI file)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses during a press conference. (ANI file)

Drawing a comparison between the British and Indian Parliament, Ramesh said, “Imagine if we were a truly functional Parliamentary democracy, like we used to be before the so-called Achhe Din was unleashed on us.”

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extensively used the “acche din” (good days) slogan.

“A Parliamentary Committee in UK investigated and concluded that PM Boris Johnson lied to Parliament. He has now resigned as MP and quit politics, he says for now. There are some other PMs who provide the Parliament and the nation with a daily dose of TruthFree sweeteners. Imagine if they were to be held accountable for their lies, distortions, fabrications and silences on burning national issues. Imagine if we were a truly functional Parliamentary democracy, like we used to be before the so-called Achhe Din was unleashed on us,” Ramesh tweeted.

Boris Johnson resigns as UK MP

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary inquiry looking into whether he misled the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson's decision came on Friday as he received a confidential letter from the MP-led privileges Committee over the crucial matter. Johnson accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to "drive me out".

In a statement, he said: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."

Earlier on Friday, he received a copy of the yet-to-be-published report, which he claimed was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
boris johnson jairam ramesh
boris johnson jairam ramesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out