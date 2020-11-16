e-paper
Home / India News / Jaishankar lauds India’s Covid-19 response, says it should give people confidence in nation’s future

Jaishankar lauds India’s Covid-19 response, says it should give people confidence in nation’s future

He said during the onset of coronavirus pandemic, India was not able to provide enough PPEs and ventilators. Even N-95 masks were assembled in small quantities and testing kits were not produced in the country.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaishankar said the challenge now is to take this ability to rise to the moment of crisis and transform that to more routine sets of practices and procedures.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday lauded India’s Covid-19 response and said that it should give people confidence in the country’s future.

Speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said, “A nation that had no preparedness for an enormous crisis, responded in a way that it should give us all confidence in our future.”

He said during the onset of coronavirus pandemic, India was not able to provide enough PPEs and ventilators. Even N-95 masks were assembled in small quantities and testing kits were not produced in the country. “We should ask ourselves why not earlier, today not only (India) meets its national needs but helps beyond.”

He also stated that during the ongoing pandemic situation, the social discipline in India stood out in comparison with many developed countries, which was the influence of the leadership and motivation.

“If we had created more than 15,000 dedicated facilities, with 1.5 million isolation beds, if more than a million Indians are tested daily by 7,000 centres, if Aarogya Setu was devised to facilitate contract testing, then it speaks volumes about our inherent capabilities,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said the challenge now is to take this ability to rise to the moment of crisis and transform that to more routine sets of practices and procedures.

“I do believe that the India which will come out of the Covid crisis, will do just that,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

