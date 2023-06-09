'...supposed to be educated': Congress rips Jaishankar over Rahul Gandhi attack

The Congress party launched a blistering attack on external affairs minister S Jaishankar for targeting Rahul Gandhi over his statements criticising the Narendra Modi government abroad. Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said he hopes the minister was able the block the transmission of news reports that showed the government in a poor light. Congress leader Pawan Khera and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“I hope Mr Jaishankar was able to block the transmission of Hathras, Lakhimpur, farmers’ protests, wrestlers’ protests, news on Kathua, Unnao, Ankita Bhandari, Manipur, etc across the world,” Khera said in a tweet.

In a stinging jibe at Jaishankar, the Congress functionary said, “And he is supposed to be educated. Precondition to joining the Sangh brigade - travel light, leave your brains behind.”

Khera was referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jaishankar had blasted Rahul Gandhi for his "habit of criticising India" abroad and said taking national politics out of the country is not in its interest. The minister said he does not have a problem with whatever is done within India, but asserted that taking internal issues aboard was not appropriate.

"Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes abroad. The world is looking at us and what the world is seeing? Elections are held in the country and sometimes one party wins and at times the other party wins," Jaishankar said at a press conference.

"If there is no democracy in the country such changes should not come....2024 ka result toh wahi hoga, hamein pata hai," the minister added.

“If you see all the narratives (against the government), they are made within the country. If a narrative does not work or is less effective, then it is taken abroad. They expect that the outside support will work in India.”

Reacting to Jaishankar's remarks, senior Congress Jairam Ramesh said it was Prime Minister Modi who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country.

Without naming the top BJP leader, Ramesh tweeted, “The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you your ministerial position. You know it but you cannot acknowledge it Dr. Minister.”

