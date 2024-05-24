 Jaishankar takes 'International Khan Market gang’ jab at Western media, says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaishankar takes 'International Khan Market gang’ jab at Western media, says…

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Jaishankar said that when the sales of 'domestic Khan Market' are down, the ‘International Khan Market’ gives support.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday responded to a question regarding the portrayal of India in Western media, saying that just like a ‘Khan Market Gang’ in India, there also exists a global extension of it— an ‘International Khan Market Gang’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(ANI)

The foreign minister made the remarks during an interview with news agency ANI. Follow full coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha election here.c

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"In the country today, there is a certain thought process, or entitlement process for which the metaphor of 'Khan Market Gang' is a very good description. I want to tell you there is an international Khan Market Gang as well," Jaishankar told ANI.

"These are people who are sort of linked, you know, to the entitled people out here. They are socially comfortable with them. They know them. They feel like they advance similar viewpoints. They are essentially a kind of an elitist, left-lib thought process. So there's a symbiotic relationship between the two," he added.

Further taking a swipe, he said that when the sales of 'domestic Khan Market' are down, the ‘International Khan Market’ gives support.

Also Read | Amit Shah dismisses West's ‘autocracy’ worry if BJP returns with more seats: ‘Friends abroad…’

"When the sales are down in the domestic Khan Market, the International Khan Market gang feels like, I need to pep up these guys and give them support and you can actually see which stories they play up, how do they slant things and in previous elections perhaps even in this one they've actually openly endorsed parties and will openly endorse leaders and openly said that this party or this leader is bad for India," the foreign minister said, according to ANI.

Jaishankar also alleged that a very clear attempt is being made to influence the direction of Indian politics and the choices of Indian voters.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar's 'gyan' dig at Western media over Indian elections: ‘Countries that go to court…’

“A very clear attempt being made to influence the direction of Indian politics and the choices of the Indian voter. It peaks at election time, but it continues even after that,” he said.

“All these rankings that you get, what do you think they are? They are all an attempt to demoralise you, delegitimise you, to kind of shape that all these things are wrong with India because India is going to give them a result they don't like.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Jaishankar takes 'International Khan Market gang’ jab at Western media, says…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On