Jammu and Kashmir election results: BJP's Sunil Sharma trails against NC's Pooja Thakur in Padder-Nagseni

Sunil Sharma, a former minister and general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir is contesting the assembly elections in the Padder-Nagseni constituency. The BJP leader is up against his closest rival Pooja Thakur of the National Conference, the sitting chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Kishtwar. According to early trends, Sunil Sharma is trailing behind Pooja Thakur in Padder-Nagseni. (Also read: Surankot election result: Choudhary Mohammed Akram leads as JKNC surges ahead) Former minister and BJP leader Sunil Sharma.(PTI)

Padder-Nagseni is one of six assembly seats added to the Jammu region following the delimitation exercise conducted in the Union Territory, with the final report submitted on May 5, 2022.

Sunil Sharma's political career

Sharma has played a key role in the party's growth in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019. His leadership has positioned him as a significant figure in the BJP's strategy for the Union Territory, particularly leading up to the 2024 assembly elections.

Sunil Sharma represented the Kishtwar constituency in the 2014 assembly elections. He served as the Minister of State for Science and Technology, as well as Transport, with independent charge.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, 47, has completed his education up to the 12th grade and holds a clean record with no pending criminal cases. His total net worth is ₹3.7 crore, comprising ₹68.7 lakh in movable assets and ₹3 crore in immovable assets, with liabilities amounting to ₹3.1 lakh.

Sharma also maintains a close connection with the BJP's central leadership, which led him to take on the responsibility of campaigning for other party candidates while canvassing in his own constituency.

Several central leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, held a rally in his support, where Shah appealed to voters, saying, “make him an MLA, and we will make him a big man.”

The Padder-Nagseni constituency went to the polls in the first phase of the assembly election on September 18, recording a voter turnout of over 80.67 percent.