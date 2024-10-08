Surankot election result: Choudhary Mohammed Akram leads as JKNC surges ahead

Prominent Pahadi leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mushtaq Bukhari, who passed away on October 2, is trailing in the assembly election from the Surankot constituency, while Independent candidate Choudhary Mohammed Akram leads. Union home minister Amit Shah campaigning for BJP candidate Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari (centre).

Bukhari, a former minister, was 75 years old when he passed away on the morning of October 2 after collapsing at his residence in Pamrote village, located in the bordering Poonch district.

Bukhari, survived by a son and three daughters, was a two-time MLA from Surankote. He was fielded by the BJP from the assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

While campaigning from him, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh had compared Mushtaq Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and former South African President Nelson Mandela, praising his efforts in bringing ‘freedom’ to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.

After a nearly four-decade affiliation with the National Conference, Bukhari parted ways with the party in February 2022 due to a disagreement with Farooq Abdullah over ST status for the Pahari community.

Two years later, on February 15, the Pahari leader joined the BJP, citing his promise to join the party that would grant ST status to the Pahari community.

Bukhari was a revered spiritual leader, affectionately known as "Peer Sahab" in the Muslim community. He held significant influence in the Pahari community, which consists of approximately 1.25 million people across Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

On September 21, ahead of the second phase J&K elections on September 25, Amit Shah had addressed a rally in Surankote in support of Bukhari.

Shah recalled his meeting with Bukhari in Delhi, where he had promised ST reservation to the Pahari community during his lifetime.

“I had promised that I’ll join any party that grants ST status to the Pahari community. Today, I have kept my word and express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina for fulfilling the promise,” Bukhari had said while joining the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Jammu on February 15.