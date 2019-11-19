Jammu and Kashmir investor summit will be held soon: L-G GC Murmu

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:24 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu said on Monday that the investor summit would be held soon for the development of the region and also to create job opportunities for the youth.

The proposed summit was scheduled to be held in October but was postponed after life remained affected following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state on August 5.

“We want investment to come so that people get employment and there is development. We are preparing for the investor summit. In the coming days, we will start the process,” Murmu said while addressing a passing out parade of 1,145 newly recruited personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Police Training School in Manigam.

The L-G also wanted people to cooperate in making the summit a success. “We want people’s cooperation and there will be a bigger role for the police,” he said. Murmu said 30,000-40,000 job opportunities would be created. He said that the administration’s motive was development and peace in the Union Territory. “Our objective is development, job opportunities and a peaceful environment for that people,” he said. The L-G said the focus was also on completing pending projects.