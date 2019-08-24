Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi boards flight to Srinagar; delegation of opposition leaders to visit Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Live Updates: The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two union territories on August 5.
11:34 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar
11:15 am IST
Since Monday, restrictions eased in areas falling under jurisdiction of 50 police stations
11:05 am IST
Centaur hotel turns into detention centre in Srinagar, houses 50 top leaders
10:58 am IST
Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence
10:57 am IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar
10:53 am IST
Restrictions were reimposed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley on Friday
10:43 am IST
If things normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?: Ghulam Nabi Azad
10:36 am IST
Our motive is not to go and create disturbances: Majeed Memon
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of opposition leaders will today visit Srinagar to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two union territories on August 5.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation. Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja would be other members of the delegation. Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Majeed Memon (Nationalist Congress Party) and D Kupendra Reddy of the Janta Dal (Secular) will also be a part of the delegation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are visiting Jammu and Kashmir today.
Since Monday, restrictions eased in areas falling under jurisdiction of 50 police stations
From early morning Friday, vehicles of the administration went around, making announcements in the city regarding the restrictions, which were lifted, in part, and in a few places only on Monday. Since Monday, the administration had eased restrictions in areas falling under the jurisdiction of 50 police stations of the total 111 police stations across Kashmir.
Centaur hotel turns into detention centre in Srinagar, houses 50 top leaders
At least 50 top mainstream politicians including former ministers and legislators of the National Conference, the People’s Democratic Party, and the People’s Conference are housed in the Centaur hotel, according a government officer posted at SKICC.
Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will visit Jammu and Kashmir today.
Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience. “They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” the administration tweeted.
Restrictions were reimposed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley on Friday
Restrictions were reimposed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley on Friday after authorities feared large-scale protests after Friday prayers and rumours swirled about a big march to the office of UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).
Ghulam Nabi Azad who is part of Opposition delegation which will visit J&K today: On one hand Govt says situation is normal, and on the other hand they don’t allow anyone to go.Never seen such contradictions. If things normal then why political leaders are under house arrest?
NCP leader Majeed Memon who is part of Opposition delegation which will visit J-K today: Our motive is not to go and create disturbances, we aren’t going in government’s opposition, we are going in government’s support, so that we too give suggestions as to what must be done.
