Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 9.6 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 9.06 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 9.68 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 8.94 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 8.41 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 7.04 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 7.36 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 15, 2024, is 10.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.9 °C and 12.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.87 °C and 9.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

