Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 8.04 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 7.05 °C Light rain August 20, 2024 8.24 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 7.53 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 7.33 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 7.13 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 7.5 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 17, 2024, is 8.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.14 °C and 9.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.75 °C and 9.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 3.14 °C and 9.03 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

