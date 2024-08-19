Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 3.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 7.57 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 7.25 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 7.61 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 7.41 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 8.05 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 8.1 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 7.7 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 19, 2024, is 7.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.15 °C and 7.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.25 °C and 8.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 3.15 °C and 7.08 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

