Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.66 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 8.49 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 7.66 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 3.79 °C Rain and snow September 4, 2024 1.84 °C Snow September 5, 2024 5.76 °C Rain and snow September 6, 2024 6.21 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 5.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 31, 2024, is 7.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.66 °C and 9.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.28 °C and 9.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 2.66 °C and 9.51 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.