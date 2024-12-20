Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.45 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.16 °C and -14.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



With temperatures ranging between -25.45 °C and -14.08 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 20, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 20, 2024, is -16.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.45 °C and -14.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.16 °C and -14.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.With temperatures ranging between -25.45 °C and -14.08 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 -16.65 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 -14.97 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 -13.65 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 -16.58 Light snow December 25, 2024 -18.50 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 -17.74 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 -13.21 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.