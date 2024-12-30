Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.27 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.62 °C and -13.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.



With temperatures ranging between -27.27 °C and -10.76 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days: Jammu and Kashmir weather update on December 30, 2024 The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 30, 2024, is -13.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.27 °C and -10.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 07:24 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.62 °C and -13.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between -27.27 °C and -10.76 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 -13.17 Overcast clouds January 1, 2025 -14.11 Overcast clouds January 2, 2025 -13.21 Light snow January 3, 2025 -11.63 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 -10.28 Snow January 5, 2025 -11.41 Snow January 6, 2025 -13.18 Snow

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.