Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.32 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 -12.01 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 -13.55 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 -14.56 °C Light snow December 8, 2024 -17.77 °C Light snow December 9, 2024 -17.14 °C Snow December 10, 2024 -21.11 °C Light snow December 11, 2024 -17.22 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on December 4, 2024, is -14.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.32 °C and -11.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -21.76 °C and -10.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between -23.32 °C and -11.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.