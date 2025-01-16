Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -31.36 °C, check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 16, 2025, is -18.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -31.36 °C and -16.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 95% and the wind speed is 95 km/h. The sun rose at 07:24 AM and will set at 05:38 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -32.32 °C and -15.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between -31.36 °C and -16.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 -18.37 Snow January 18, 2025 -16.72 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 -16.07 Snow January 20, 2025 -14.92 Light snow January 21, 2025 -14.59 Light snow January 22, 2025 -14.34 Snow January 23, 2025 -13.87 Snow



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



