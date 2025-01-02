Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.89 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 2, 2025, is -12.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.89 °C and -10.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:26 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.26 °C and -10.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.

With temperatures ranging between -17.89 °C and -10.14 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 -12.68 Snow January 4, 2025 -11.02 Snow January 5, 2025 -11.35 Light snow January 6, 2025 -13.39 Light snow January 7, 2025 -15.49 Light snow January 8, 2025 -17.01 Light snow January 9, 2025 -19.33 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



