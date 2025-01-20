Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.56 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 20, 2025, is -14.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.56 °C and -12.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 07:23 AM and will set at 05:42 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.78 °C and -13.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.56 °C and -12.63 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 -14.48 Light snow January 22, 2025 -14.12 Light snow January 23, 2025 -16.08 Broken clouds January 24, 2025 -17.47 Light snow January 25, 2025 -15.84 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 -16.15 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 -10.01 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



