Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -32.56 °C, check weather forecast for January 25, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 25, 2025, is -16.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -32.56 °C and -11.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -22.71 °C and -10.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

With temperatures ranging between -32.56 °C and -11.69 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 26, 2025 -16.37 Few clouds January 27, 2025 -10.80 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -10.87 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -9.96 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 -13.78 Light snow January 31, 2025 -15.08 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 -12.52 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.91 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.54 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 26.19 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.99 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.76 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.