Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -27.42 °C, check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 9, 2025, is -14.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -27.42 °C and -14.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.42 °C and -11.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between -27.42 °C and -14.34 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 -14.70 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 -12.10 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 -14.29 Light snow January 13, 2025 -16.58 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 -16.54 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 -13.10 Broken clouds January 16, 2025 -14.01 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.