Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.85 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 16, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 16, 2025, is -12.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.85 °C and -11.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 16, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.41 °C and -11.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

With temperatures ranging between -18.85 °C and -11.46 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 17, 2025-12.72Snow
March 18, 2025-13.27Light snow
March 19, 2025-10.75Sky is clear
March 20, 2025-11.19Snow
March 21, 2025-11.27Light snow
March 22, 2025-14.07Scattered clouds
March 23, 2025-12.91Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata34.3 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.22 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.82 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad36.08 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.42 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

