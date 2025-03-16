Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -18.85 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 16, 2025, is -12.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.85 °C and -11.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.41 °C and -11.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.

With temperatures ranging between -18.85 °C and -11.46 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 17, 2025 -12.72 Snow March 18, 2025 -13.27 Light snow March 19, 2025 -10.75 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 -11.19 Snow March 21, 2025 -11.27 Light snow March 22, 2025 -14.07 Scattered clouds March 23, 2025 -12.91 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 34.3 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.22 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.82 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 36.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.42 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



