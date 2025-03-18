Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.59 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 18, 2025, is -13.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.59 °C and -10.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:31 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.6 °C and -10.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.59 °C and -10.61 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 -13.64 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 -11.99 Snow March 21, 2025 -11.04 Snow March 22, 2025 -12.01 Light snow March 23, 2025 -12.74 Scattered clouds March 24, 2025 -6.61 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 -2.36 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



