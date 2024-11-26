Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 27, 2024 -11.5 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 -10.91 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -7.33 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 -9.53 °C Snow December 1, 2024 -11.85 °C Light snow December 2, 2024 -10.43 °C Overcast clouds December 3, 2024 -11.48 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.49 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.43 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.05 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.11 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.28 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 26, 2024, is -11.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.97 °C and -10.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -20.27 °C and -9.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.With temperatures ranging between -17.97 °C and -10.04 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.