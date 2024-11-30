Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 -12.36 °C Light snow December 2, 2024 -13.56 °C Snow December 3, 2024 -12.92 °C Light snow December 4, 2024 -13.49 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 -12.19 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 -12.71 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 -15.84 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 30, 2024, is -11.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.78 °C and -9.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.27 °C and -11.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between -17.78 °C and -9.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

