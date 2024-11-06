Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -8.72 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 0.61 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 -1.61 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 -2.5 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 -4.73 °C Light snow November 11, 2024 -7.69 °C Light snow November 12, 2024 -6.17 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 -8.18 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 6, 2024, is 0.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.72 °C and 1.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -6.99 °C and 1.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between -8.72 °C and 1.31 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

