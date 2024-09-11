Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.78 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 4.06 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 5.34 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 5.26 °C Rain and snow September 15, 2024 4.61 °C Rain and snow September 16, 2024 4.22 °C Rain and snow September 17, 2024 4.73 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 4.42 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 11, 2024, is 3.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.78 °C and 3.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.39 °C and 5.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between -1.78 °C and 3.52 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

