Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -2.98 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 4.91 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 3.77 °C Rain and snow September 15, 2024 3.82 °C Light snow September 16, 2024 4.84 °C Rain and snow September 17, 2024 4.85 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 4.55 °C Rain and snow September 19, 2024 5.45 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 12, 2024, is 1.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.98 °C and 4.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.57 °C and 6.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between -2.98 °C and 4.62 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

