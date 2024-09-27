Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.57 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 -1.73 °C Snow September 29, 2024 4.06 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 5.32 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 5.7 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 3.45 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 2.45 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 1.6 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 27, 2024, is 2.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.57 °C and 4.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -3.51 °C and -0.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.With temperatures ranging between -1.57 °C and 4.61 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024

