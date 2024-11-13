Jammu cop selling drugs in govt medical college complex caught: Police

JAMMU: A Jammu and Kashmir selection grade constable was arrested on Wednesday on charges of selling drugs on the premises of Jammu’s government medical college (GMC), the second policeman to be arrested on a similar charge in a week, police said. Jammu police said it arrested Selection Grade Constable Mohd Mukhtiyar with 15 grams of heroin and ₹ 9,000 cash at GMC premises (X/Dis_Pol_Jammu)

The policeman was identified as Mohammad Mukhtiyar of Geloti village in Udhampur district.

Mohd Mukhtiyar reached the hospital on his motorcycle when the in-charge of police post GMC Jammu, accompanied by an executive magistrate, frisked him and allegedly found 15 grams of heroin and Rs. 9,000 cash.

Mohd Mukhtiyar was posted with the Armed Police 12th Battalion at Zewan in Srinagar.

Police said Mohd Mukhtiyar was part of a drugs syndicate that was active in Jammu.

On November 6, a police selection grade constable Perwaiz Iqbal of Gujjar Mohalla in Janipur was arrested along with two women identified as his wives. Police seized 33 grams of heroin from their possession. Perwaiz Iqbal was posted to the crime branch in Jammu.

The action against the two personnel is part of a continuing drive to act against drug trafficking. On August 3, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha sacked five police personnel and a teacher for narco-terror links.

It was alleged that the six were part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror groups operating from across the border.

The six were sacked under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution which permits terminating the services of an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if their continuation was prejudicial to the security of the state.