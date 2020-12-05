e-paper
Home / India News / JD(U) leader who was a former village head shot dead

JD(U) leader who was a former village head shot dead

Police said Rajesh Kumar Raman earlier survived an attack in November 2019.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:12 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Police did not rule out the involvement of hired assassins.
Police did not rule out the involvement of hired assassins.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Ruling Janata Dal (United) functionary Rajesh Kumar Raman, who was a former village head, was shot dead in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Friday evening. Raman’s supporters said they caught one of the assailants, Ratan Kumar Shah, and lynched him. Shah’s post-mortem report suggested he died of two bullet injuries.

Police said Raman earlier survived an attack in November 2019.

Bhagalpur senior police superintendent Ashish Bharti said raids were on in Munger and Khagaria to nab the accused. He added it would be premature to comment on the motive behind the killing as police were investigating the matter. Bharti did not rule out the involvement of hired assassins.

