Home / India News / JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals

JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by victim Jai Bahadur Singh’s grandson, Dhirendra Singh, under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 B (conspiracy), 302 (murder) against the minister.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:04 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
The case pertains to the killing of a Bajrang Dal functionary, who was sot dead by assailants on a motorcycle.
The case pertains to the killing of a Bajrang Dal functionary, who was sot dead by assailants on a motorcycle.
         

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar minister Ramsewak Singh has been booked for Bajrang Dal functionary Jai Bahadur Singh’s murder in the state’s Mirganj area on Friday.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Jai Bahadur Singh’s grandson, Dhirendra Singh, under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 120 B (conspiracy), 302 (murder) against the minister.

Mirganj station house officer Shashi Ranjan said the complainant has accused the minister of conspiracy to murder his grandfather when he opposed his campaign to vote for the ruling party.

Two assailants on a motorbike shot dead the functionary. His family and supporters ransacked a hospital, damaged a police vehicle, and blocked vehicular traffic for over six hours in protest against the killing.

Gopalganj police superintendent Manoj Tiwari rushed to the scene with reinforcements, pacified the mob, and sent the body for post-mortem.

Ramsewak Singh said he knew Jai Bahadur Singh but denied his involvement in his murder. “My name has been wrongly dragged in the case due to pressure tactics by [opposition] RJD [Rashtriya Janata Dal].”

Tiwari said that Jai Bahadur Singh’s grandson has named the minister and five others in his complaint. “All aspects like extortion, land dispute are being investigated.”

