Jehan Numa hotel owner dies by suicide

ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Mar 28, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Bhopal deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal said the chairman of the Jehan Numa Group shot himself in the washroom with his licensed rifle

Nadir Rashid, owner of one of Madhya Pradesh’s landmark hotels Jehan Numa Palace and a member of the Nawab family, died by suicide on Wednesday morning at his residence in Bhopal district, police said.

According to the police, no suicide note was found from the spot (Getty Images)
Bhopal deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal said the chairman of the Jehan Numa Group shot himself in the washroom with his licensed rifle.

“Rashid shot himself with his licensed rifle in a washroom of his house — Shamla Kothi — in Nadir Colony of Shyamala Hills area. The family informed the police about the incident at around 11 am,” Iqbal said, adding that the 73-year-old was “undergoing treatment for acute depression due to some medical issues”.

According to the police, no suicide note was found from the spot.

“The body has been sent to Hamidia hospital for post-mortem examination, and the forensic team has gone through Rashid’s residence for any evidence of foul play. However, prima facie, no evidence of conspiracy has been found. We are waiting for the reports,” the DCP said.

Later in the day, Rashid was buried in the presence of family members.

“After the incident, the health of Rashid's wife Sonia Bibbo deteriorated and she is undergoing treatment,” he added.

Rashid belonged to the erstwhile Nawab family of Bhopal and had set up Jehan Numa Palace Hotel, a heritage property, in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

A family member, who didn’t wish to be identified, said, “He was a traveller and social person but he had to stay at home due to many health issues, including a prostate infection, which caused depression.”

An avid golfer, Nadir Rashid was also a well-known name in horse breeding circles in the country. Rashid and his late brother set up Jehan Numa Palace Hotel in Bhopal in 1983 and over the years expanded operations to other locations in the state.

He is survived by his wife Sonia, sons Zafar and Fazal and daughter Alia and their respective families.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

