e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JeM commander among 3 killed in J&K gunfight

JeM commander among 3 killed in J&K gunfight

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar:

Police claimed to have killed three terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, including a Jaish commander who is believed to be an IED expert.

Police said in the early hours of Friday, Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) units, army and the police killed three terrorists, including Waleed, a Pakistani national, in village Nagnad Chimmer in Kulgam district after a five-hour encounter .

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Waleed had been active in J&K for the past year and a half and was one of the most wanted terrorist in the Valley.

Waleed was also an IED expert and the terrorists were affiliated with Jaish.

Three soldiers, who were injured in the encounter, are being treated at the Army’s Base hospital. Police spokesman said the terrorists were hiding in a house and opened fire on the search party.

He said that Waleed alias Abu Bakar alias Abu Mavia of Pakistan was category A+ militant. ‘’The identities of the other two deceased is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.’’

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In