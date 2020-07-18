JeM commander among 3 killed in J&K gunfight

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:02 IST

Srinagar:

Police claimed to have killed three terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, including a Jaish commander who is believed to be an IED expert.

Police said in the early hours of Friday, Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) units, army and the police killed three terrorists, including Waleed, a Pakistani national, in village Nagnad Chimmer in Kulgam district after a five-hour encounter .

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Waleed had been active in J&K for the past year and a half and was one of the most wanted terrorist in the Valley.

Waleed was also an IED expert and the terrorists were affiliated with Jaish.

Three soldiers, who were injured in the encounter, are being treated at the Army’s Base hospital. Police spokesman said the terrorists were hiding in a house and opened fire on the search party.

He said that Waleed alias Abu Bakar alias Abu Mavia of Pakistan was category A+ militant. ‘’The identities of the other two deceased is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.’’