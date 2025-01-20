Jharkhand: 35-year-old man chased, shot dead in Jamshedpur

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Monday, adding that the armed men came on a two-wheeler and opened fire before fleeing. Two people sustained injuries after gunshots were fired during a clash that took place between two groups near a police station in Ferozepur on Saturday. (Representational image)

The incident unfolded on Sunday night on Gurudwara Road near the Mango police station, according to a news agency PTI report.

The victim, identified as Santosh Singh, was near his house when armed men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire, police said. Although he managed to escape the spot and enter a nearby house, the shooters chased him on the two-wheeler and shot him dead, police said.

CCTV being examined

Singh was rushed to MGM Hospital with three gunshot wounds, and doctors pronounced him dead.

The CCTV visuals of the area were being examined by the police to identify the perpetrators. DSP Bhola Prasad said that an inquiry is being conducted to determine whether the murder was caused by old animosity.

Santosh Singh and his brother were earlier held in jail for a murder case.

In another similar unrelated incident, a woman was shot dead while saving her son’s life after his father pointed the gun at him.

Sullia police in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka said that shortly after the incident, the husband killed himself by consuming formic acid, which is used to coagulate rubber latex.

The incident unfolded on Friday, January 17 at approximately 10 p.m. at Kodimajalu, Nelluru Kemraje grama panchayat, Dakshina Kannada district, on the Kasaragod border. The deceased were Vinoda (42), the woman who was shot dead, and her husband Ramachandra Gowda (54),as per Sullia police.

Gowda, a landed farmer, had previously pointed the gun at the family. This incident unfolded three days after police returned the gun after holding it for three months.

After dinner, Gowda reportedly got into an argument with his wife and son Prashanth over a very small issue while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the police.

Also Read: Fire in Loni house kills 4, including woman and three minors

The dispute turned into a furious altercation in which Ramachandra aimed a rifle at his oldest son Prashanth, which was authorized to defend his crops from untamed animals. Vinoda moved in between to shield her kid from the gun he was ready to fire. Vinoda died on the spot after the shots were fired.

Sullia Police conducted an inquest

Following the incident, Gowda committed himself by consuming acid. Prashanth made a police call. Sullia Police conducted an inquest and then transported the bodies for autopsies. The couple's three sons, Prashanth, Nishanth, and Ranjith, survive them. According to investigators, Gowda had five acres of farmland planted with acacia and rubber trees.