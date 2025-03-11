Jharkhand man loses ‘huge amount of money’ in share markets, dies by suicide: Report

A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday as he lost a huge amount of money in the stock markets. Police said the deceased, Sanjeev Kumar, worked as an online tutor and continued investing in the capital markets. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

Police said the deceased worked as an online tutor. The man reportedly lost all his investments due to prevailing market volatility over the past few days, reported PTI.

On Tuesday morning, he did not come out of his room. His family members broke into the room after no response and found him battling for life. He was rushed to the MGM Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The family informed the police that he had invested a “huge amount of money” in the capital markets. A police official said that he was battling depression after share prices started falling a few days back.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched to find the quantum of money invested and reportedly lost.

The deceased was a resident of Neem Road in the Sidhgora police station area. He was the youngest of three siblings, with an elder brother and a sister.

Indian markets on Tuesday

Global financial markets have been witnessing increased volatility as US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China have triggered economic uncertainty.

On Monday, the US stock markets had already witnessed heavy losses as the Nasdaq index plunged 4 per cent and the S&P 500 dropped more than 2.7 per cent due to a global sell-off.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 356.78 points (0.85 per cent) to 41,554.93, while the S&P 500 declined marginally by 15.27 points.

Indian markets witnessed a highly volatile session on Tuesday as the low-buying trend continued. At the end of trading, the BSE Sensex stood at 74,102.32, down 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent, and the Nifty 50 at 22,497.90, up 37.60 points or 0.17 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline: 011-40769002), Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)