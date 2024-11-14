Jharkhand polls Phase 2: Richest candidate has assets worth over 4,00,00,00,000

The richest candidate in the Phase 2 of Jharkhand Assembly election 2024, scheduled to take place on November 20, has declared assets worth over ₹400 crore, while the candidate with the lowest assets has made a declaration of ₹100. Samajwadi Party's Aquil Akhtar is contesting from Pakur constituency.(X/@AquilAkhtarMLA)

Jharkhand Assembly polls are taking place in two phases, with the first one having taken place on November 13 and the second scheduled to take place on November 20.

The counting of votes for the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place on November 23, coinciding with the same for the Maharashtra election 2024. The term of the Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.

The second phase of the Jharkhand polls is set to see dozens of crorepatis fighting to get elected to be part of the next government.

Jharkhand elections: Richest candidate of Phase 2

According to an Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) report, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Pakur nominee Aquil Akhtar is the Phase 2 candidate who has highest declared assets - of over ₹400 crore.

While Akhtar has declared movable assets worth nearly a crore ( ₹99,51,816), his immovable assets are worth over ₹400 crore ( ₹4,02,00,00,000).

SP's Aquil Akhtar is followed by Niranjan Rai, fighting the polls from Dhanwar seat as an independent candidate, who has declared assets worth over ₹137 crore. The third in the list is Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dhanwar candidate Mihammad Danish, who has declared assets worth over ₹32 crore.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Rai, contesting from Dhanwar as an independent, is the candidate with the highest income declared in ITR -- ₹15 crore -- with his source of income being listed as business.

Jharkhand Peoples Party Elian Hansdak, contesting from Maheshpur (ST) constituency, has declared zero assets.

As per the ADR release, 127 or 24 per cent of the 522 candidates contesting the Phase 2 of Jharkhand Assembly elections are crorepatis.

The ADR report reveals that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the most number of crorepati candidates -- 32 -- in the Phase 2, followed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and other parties. However, while 72 per cent of BJP's Phase 2 candidates are crorepatis, the same is 90 per cent for JMM and 83 per cent for Congress.