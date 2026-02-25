Plane unused for 4 years, no black box, adverse weather on same route before: Latest updates on Jharkhand crash

As the probe into the Jharkhand plane crash continues, officials have told HT that the ill-fated air ambulance did not have a black box. On Monday night, an air ambulance carrying seven people, crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district, killing all on board. Security officials inspect the wreckage of a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 air ambulance that crashed near Simaria, in Chatra district, Jharkhand, (PTI)

People familiar with the matter told HT that the plane had no black box, which may become a problem for authorities as they try to piece together the cause of the crash.

According to officials, inclement weather and a thunderstorm are likely to have caused the crash. While the exact reason will only be ascertained after the DGCA and AAIB probes are completed, Air India and IndiGo flights have also reported adverse weather on the same routes.