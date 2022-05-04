Jignesh Mevani calls BJP-led Gujarat govt ‘useless’, says ‘insult to people…’

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani - arrested by Assam police in Gujarat two weeks ago and was released on bail on Friday - slammed the BJP on his arrival in Gujarat on Tuesday. Mevani called the state 'useless' for doing 'nothing' when a legislator was 'kidnapped'; he called his arrest by Assam Police an 'insult' to the people of Gujarat.

"I would like to tell the Gujarat government that you are so 'nikamma' (useless)… that you could do nothing when Assam Police came to Gujarat to trample upon its pride. You should be ashamed of it. Assam Police kidnapping an MLA from Gujarat and taking him to Assam is an insult to 6.5 crore people of Gujarat," Mevani, an independent lawmaker from Vadgam, said in Ahmedabad.

During his address he also asked people of the state to take an oath to never again vote for the BJP and to never attend a meeting of the RSS, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological mentor of the BJP. Mevani also hit out at the Assam government for not apologising to him.

"Instead of feeling ashamed over the observation made by the (Assam) court (that) questioned its conscience and reviewed its character, it came out with a stay order - so as not to publish that review order (of the lower court). But it is not yet ready to say sorry," he declared.

Also read: ‘Focus on problems in Assam instead of arresting me,’ Mevani tells govt after release

Mevani arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Tuesday evening to a resounding welcome from his supporters. On his arrival, he thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other opposition party leaders from Gujarat and Assam for their support during his arrest.

Mevani was widely expected to join the Congress last year but backed out over 'technical difficulties'. He did, however, extend his support to the party and is likely to contest this year's Guajrat assembly election on a ticket from the Congress.

Also read: Jignesh Mevani threatens to call for Gujarat Bandh on June 1

Mevani was arrested April 21 by police from Assam's Kokrajhar over alleged offensive tweets against prime minister Narendra Modi. He was brought to Assam. He was granted bail four days later but re-arrested less than an hour later - this time over allegations of assaulting a woman police officer. He was granted bail in the second case on April 29.

(With inputs from PTI)