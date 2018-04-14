Jilted lover stabs girlfriend, injures mother, and kills self in Uttar Pradesh

A 25-year-old man hanged himself after stabbing his girlfriend and severely injuring his mother in Barra, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Pal, a resident of Varun Vihar, Barra.

“The 22-year-old girl who sustained multiple stab wounds was admitted to Kanshiram hospital,” said Superintendent of Police (south), Ashok Verma.

According to police, Ankit was in an affair with the girl for the past several years, but over the last few months, the girl started ignoring him after which he planned to end his life after eliminating her.

“Ankit stabbed the girl multiple times while she was on way to home (from a school where she was a teacher),” said Verma.

“Ankit fled from the spot and walked to his house where he attacked his mother, Savitri Pal, repeatedly with a stick causing grievous injuries on her head. He later locked himself in a room and hanged himself from the ceiling hook,” he said.

Police have recovered a suicide note left behind in which Ankit held the girl and her alleged boyfriend responsible, who had allegedly threatened him of implicating in a fake case.

“A case on charges of abatement of suicide has been registered against the girl and her alleged boyfriend and investigation is on,” he said.

